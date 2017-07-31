'Trump didn't snub my son': JK Rowling Criticised by Mother of Disabled Child for Donald Trump Claims

A woman claiming to be the boy’s mother wrote on Facebook: “Ummmm…if someone can please get a message to JK Rowling: Trump didn’t snub my son & Monty wasn’t even trying to shake his hand.

“(1. He’s 3 and hand shaking is not his thing, 2. he was showing off his newly acquired secret service patch). Thanks”.

JK Rowling had written: “Trump imitated a disabled reporter. Now he pretends not to see a child in a wheelchair, as though frightened he might catch his condition.

“This monster of narcissism values only himself and his pale reflections. The disabled, minorities, transgender people, the poor, women (unless related to him by ties of blood, and therefore his creations) are treated with contempt, because they do not resemble Trump.

