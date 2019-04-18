Trump: 'Dirty Cops' At FBI Paid 'Fake Dossier Author' Steele

President Trump slammed the FBI in a tweet Wednesday, stating that the intelligence agency conspired against his presidential campaign.

Wow! FBI made 11 payments to Fake Dossier’s discredited author, Trump hater Christopher Steele. @OANN @JudicialWatch The Witch Hunt has been a total fraud on your President and the American people! It was brought to you by Dirty Cops, Crooked Hillary and the DNC. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2019

Trump addressed the ‘fake’ dossier authored by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, which was funded in part by Fusion GPS, a political intelligence firm working for the DNC, calling it a “total fraud on your President and the American people!”

He also took aim at “Crooked Hillary” noting that eleven payments were made to the former to British spy Steele by the FBI in 2016.

The president tagged conservative news outlet OANN, which reported on the details on Tuesday. Watchdog Judicial Watch previously obtained documents which show the payments were made. The details relating to each payment were heavily redacted.

Judicial Watch is suing for communication and payment records between the FBI, Steele, and his private firm, Orbis Business Intelligence.

BREAKING: JW announced today that it filed a FOIA lawsuit against the DOJ for records of communications and payments between the FBI & former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele and his private firm, Orbis Business Intelligence (1/3).https://t.co/OuMuIGgvpf — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) April 16, 2019

“How and why did the FBI pay Christopher Steele, who was already being funded by the Clinton campaign and DNC through Fusion GPS?” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

“That we had to sue for this basic information shows the FBI may have something more to hide.” Fitton added.

Responding to Fitton’s statement, The Federalist’s Sean Davis noted that the information Steele was providing the FBI in 2016 and 2017 most likely stemmed from a huge Russian disinformation campaign. “There was Russian collusion in 2016, but from Hillary and Obama,” Davis noted.

At the same time he was colluding with Kremlin officials to cook up the dossier, Steele was also secretly working on behalf of a sanctioned Russian oligarch with close Putin ties. There was Russian collusion in 2016, but from Hillary and Obama. https://t.co/YILK3Hi3P4 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 17, 2019

Attorney General William Barr and his team are investigating potential abuses by FBI and Department of Justice officials involved in the the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia.