Trump: 'Dirty Cops' At FBI Paid 'Fake Dossier Author' Steele

President Trump slammed the FBI in a tweet Wednesday, stating that the intelligence agency conspired against his presidential campaign.

Trump addressed the ‘fake’ dossier authored by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, which was funded in part by Fusion GPS, a political intelligence firm working for the DNC, calling it a “total fraud on your President and the American people!”

He also took aim at “Crooked Hillary” noting that eleven payments were made to the former to British spy Steele by the FBI in 2016.

The president tagged conservative news outlet OANN, which reported on the details on Tuesday. Watchdog Judicial Watch previously obtained documents which show the payments were made. The details relating to each payment were heavily redacted.

Judicial Watch is suing for communication and payment records between the FBI, Steele, and his private firm, Orbis Business Intelligence.

“How and why did the FBI pay Christopher Steele, who was already being funded by the Clinton campaign and DNC through Fusion GPS?” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a statement.

“That we had to sue for this basic information shows the FBI may have something more to hide.” Fitton added.

Responding to Fitton’s statement, The Federalist’s Sean Davis noted that the information Steele was providing the FBI in 2016 and 2017 most likely stemmed from a huge Russian disinformation campaign. “There was Russian collusion in 2016, but from Hillary and Obama,” Davis noted.

Attorney General William Barr and his team are investigating potential abuses by FBI and Department of Justice officials involved in the the investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia.


Related Articles

NXIVM Sex-Cult Prosecutors Have Evidence Of Illegal Clinton Campaign Contributions For "Political Influence"

NXIVM Sex-Cult Prosecutors Have Evidence Of Illegal Clinton Campaign Contributions For “Political Influence”

U.S. News
Comments
Democrats Led By Nadler and Schiff Outraged at AG Barr Decision to Hold Press Conference

Democrats Led By Nadler and Schiff Outraged at AG Barr Decision to Hold Press Conference

U.S. News
Comments

On heels of ‘Unplanned,’ Dem-majority MI county evicts Planned Parenthood after locals storm board meeting

U.S. News
comments

The Mainstream Media Is Hyping Up The Release Of The Mueller Report As If It Were Some Sort Of Key Historical Event

U.S. News
comments

Media Ignores US Hurricane Disaster, FEMA Abandons FL Panhandle

Newswars Redirect
comments

Comments