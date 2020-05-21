Trump: 'Disgraceful China Is Desperate To Have Sleepy Joe Biden Win'

Image Credits: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images.

President Trump lambasted China in a late night tweet storm, warning that the communist state is ‘desperate’ for his opponent Joe Biden to win the US election in November.

Trump charged that China continues to attempt to deflect blame away from itself for covering up the pandemic and allowing it to spread.

“Spokesman speaks stupidly on behalf of China, trying desperately to deflect the pain and carnage that their country spread throughout the world.” Trump tweeted.

“Its disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe is a disgrace,” he urged, adding “It all comes from the top. They could have easily stopped the plague, but they didn’t!”

The president continued the rant, warning that if Biden somehow wins the presidency, China will continue to ‘rip off’ Americans.

Earlier in the day, Trump blasted that “it was the ‘incompetence of China’, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing!”


Harrison goes down a list of traitors in this shocking example of evidence about Chin’a true agenda for America.

Trump’s tweets come as the world experienced the worst day yet for new coronavirus cases, with 106,000 people newly infected around the world, according to the World Health Orangisation.

China admitted last week that it did order laboratories to destroy samples of the new coronavirus in the early stage of the outbreak.

This combined with a cover up of the facts, the silencing of whistleblowers, the arrest of dissenting doctors, and a complicit WHO led to the spread of the virus worldwide. Research has shown that it could have been contained, lessening the effects by 95%.

