Trump: 'Disgraceful China Is Desperate To Have Sleepy Joe Biden Win'

President Trump lambasted China in a late night tweet storm, warning that the communist state is ‘desperate’ for his opponent Joe Biden to win the US election in November.

Trump charged that China continues to attempt to deflect blame away from itself for covering up the pandemic and allowing it to spread.

“Spokesman speaks stupidly on behalf of China, trying desperately to deflect the pain and carnage that their country spread throughout the world.” Trump tweeted.

“Its disinformation and propaganda attack on the United States and Europe is a disgrace,” he urged, adding “It all comes from the top. They could have easily stopped the plague, but they didn’t!”

….It all comes from the top. They could have easily stopped the plague, but they didn’t! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

The president continued the rant, warning that if Biden somehow wins the presidency, China will continue to ‘rip off’ Americans.

China is on a massive disinformation campaign because they are desperate to have Sleepy Joe Biden win the presidential race so they can continue to rip-off the United States, as they have done for decades, until I came along! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2020

Earlier in the day, Trump blasted that “it was the ‘incompetence of China’, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing!”

Some wacko in China just released a statement blaming everybody other than China for the Virus which has now killed hundreds of thousands of people. Please explain to this dope that it was the “incompetence of China”, and nothing else, that did this mass Worldwide killing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2020



Trump’s tweets come as the world experienced the worst day yet for new coronavirus cases, with 106,000 people newly infected around the world, according to the World Health Orangisation.

China admitted last week that it did order laboratories to destroy samples of the new coronavirus in the early stage of the outbreak.

This combined with a cover up of the facts, the silencing of whistleblowers, the arrest of dissenting doctors, and a complicit WHO led to the spread of the virus worldwide. Research has shown that it could have been contained, lessening the effects by 95%.

