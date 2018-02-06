Trump: 'Disgraceful' That Illegal Alien Killed NFL Player

President Trump honored late Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson on Twitter Tuesday, blaming “disgraceful” illegal immigration for his death.

“So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST!” the President stated.

“My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts,” President Trump added.

The NFL player was killed on Sunday night when an illegal alien from Guatemala, who had been previously deported twice, drunkenly crashed into Jackson’s Uber driver’s vehicle, killing him and the ride share driver.

As noted by Infowars, numerous mainstream media outlets downplayed the incident or omitted the illegal alien’s immigration status, but Trump was able to cut through the corporate media’s blackout with his Twitter feed.