Trump Dismisses Jimmy Carter Criticism: 'He Was A Terrible President'

President Trump on Saturday hit back at former President Jimmy Carter for suggesting Trump’s administration is illegitimate.

“Look, he was a nice man. He was a terrible president,” Trump told reporters in Japan during the Group of 20 summit.

“He’s a Democrat. And it’s a typical talking point. He’s loyal to the Democrats. And I guess you should be … as everybody now understands, I won not because of Russia, not because of anybody but myself,” he added.

Trump said Saturday that he won the election because he worked harder than Clinton, adding that he’d “felt badly” for Carter because of how he’d “been trashed within his own party.”

“He’s been badly trashed,” Trump continued. “He’s like the forgotten president. And I understand why they say that. He was not a good president.”

Trump’s remarks came after Carter said Friday during an event in Leesburg, Va., “there’s no doubt that the Russians did interfere in the elections and I think the interference, although not yet quantified, if fully investigated would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016.”

Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that liberalism has “outlived its purpose” and that multiculturalism is “no longer tenable”. In an interview with the Financial Times, Putin explained what had caused the rise of the “Trump phenomenon” in the United States as well as the success of right-wing populist parties throughout Europe.