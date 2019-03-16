Trump Does Not See White Nationalism As A Rising Threat

“Do you see white nationalism as a rising threat around the world?” ABC News’ Terry Moran asked the president.

“I don’t, really,” Trump responded. “I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems. I guess, if you look at what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that’s a case. I don’t know enough about it yet, they’re just learning about the person and the people involved. But it’s certainly a terrible thing.”

The questions about white nationalism come a day after a man killed at least 49 peoplewhile opening fire inside two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

He was later asked if he had seen the New Zealand shooter’s alleged manifesto.

