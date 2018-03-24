Trump, DOJ Propose Plan To Ban All Bump Stocks

President Donald Trump announced Friday evening plans for the Justice Department to ban all bump stocks, pending a mandated comment period.

“Obama Administration legalized bump stocks. BAD IDEA,” Trump tweeted Friday. “As I promised, today the Department of Justice will issue the rule banning BUMP STOCKS with a mandated comment period.”

“We will BAN all devices that turn legal weapons into illegal machine guns.”

Trump first formerly proposed banning the modifications in February.

“Since the day he took office, President Trump has had no higher priority than the safety of each and every American,” attorney general Jeff Sessions said in a statement accompanying Trump’s announcement. “That is why today the Department of Justice is publishing for public comment a proposed rulemaking that would define ‘machinegun’ to include bump stock-type devices under federal law — effectively banning them.”

