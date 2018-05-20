Trump: DoJ Will Investigate Whether Obama Admin Spied on Campaign

President Trump announced on Sunday that he would order the Department of Justice to investigate whether the FBI “infiltrated or surveilled” his campaign under orders from the Obama administration.

“I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!” he tweeted.

The announcement comes after reports that Cambridge professor Stefan Halper was sent by the FBI to spy on the Trump campaign before charges were brought to anybody.

“If the FBI or DOJ was infiltrating a campaign for the benefit of another campaign, that is a really big deal,” Trump tweeted Saturday after the revelations surfaced. “Only the release or review of documents that the House Intelligence Committee (also, Senate Judiciary) is asking for can give the conclusive answers. Drain the Swamp!”

Reports that the FBI embedded a mole in the Trump campaign first came from the Wall Street Journal earlier this month.

“This would amount to spying, and it is hugely disconcerting,” WSJ’s Kimberly Strassel wrote. “It would also be a major escalation from the electronic surveillance we already knew about, which was bad enough. Obama political appointees rampantly “unmasked” Trump campaign officials to monitor their conversations, while the FBI played dirty with its surveillance warrant against Carter Page, failing to tell the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that its supporting information came from the Hillary Clinton campaign.”

“Now we find it may have also been rolling out human intelligence, John Le Carré style, to infiltrate the Trump campaign.”