Trump Donates $100G From Salary to Alcoholism Research

President Trump has donated his 2018 third-quarter salary of $100,000 to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, The White House said late last week.



In 2016, when he was still a candidate, Trump pledged not to accept the $400,000 annual presidential salary, saying he would donate it to various federal departments and agencies.

Previously, Trump has given to the departments of Education, Health and Human Services, Transportation and Veterans Affairs, as well as others, The Associated Press reported.

