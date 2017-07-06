Trump Donates Presidential Salary To Restoring Civil War Battlefield

President Donald Trump is donating his first quarter’s salary to restoring historical structures at the Antietam National Battlefield — a Civil War site and stage of the bloodiest single day battle in U.S. history.

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke announced Trump’s $78,333 donation Wednesday in front of crowd gathered at Antietam. Trump’s salary will go toward restoring the Newcomer House Civil War information center and 5,000 feet of Civil War style fencing.

“I can find no better investment in our country than our battlefields. As a former Navy Seal … It’s preserving our heritage of why we fight,” Zinke said. “We fight for our family, we fight for our friends, we fight for our country, and we fight for freedom. And no doubt, the area around us is a kind of reflection as all of our children, our children’s children will walk through these grounds and realize what a great country we restored.”

Read more