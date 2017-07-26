Trump donates second-quarter salary to Education Department

President Trump is donating his second-quarter salary to the Department of Education, the White House announced Wednesday.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement during her daily press briefing, in front of television screens showing a photo of a $100,000 check signed by Trump.

Education Secretary Besty DeVos said the money would go toward hosting science, technology, engineering and mathematics camp for children at the department.

Trump has proposed slashing the Education Department budget by $9.2 billion — a 14 percent reduction.

