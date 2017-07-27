Trump Donates Three-month Salary to Department of Education

Image Credits: Michael Reynolds/Pool via Bloomberg/Getty.

President Donald Trump is donating his second-quarter salary to the Department of Education.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump chose to give the department $100,000. His first-quarter salary donation went to the Department of Interior.

“It’s that time again, as many of you have probably noticed, for us to announce where the president will be donating his quarterly salary,” Sanders said Wednesday during the daily White House press briefing. “This quarter the president will be donating his salary to the Department of Education.”

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says the donation is being used to pay for a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) camp sponsored by the department.

