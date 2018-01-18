Trump Dossier Timeline Suggests It Was Crafted by FBI/DOJ Personnel

The Trump dossier continues to be the single biggest news story of any given day, even as the news media focuses on anything and everything besides the information that has been uncovered to date about the Democrats’ scurrilous opposition research document – and how and why it was compiled.

Even conservative news outlets who have been covering it, like Fox News and talk radio, seem to be missing what the obvious circumstantial evidentiary timeline makes clear: the dossier was not solely the work of Christopher Steele, a former MI-6 agent.

Rather, Steele was the means whereby an investigation already begun by the weaponized counterintelligence unit of the FBI, in tandem with Fusion GPS, could legitimize – and give ‘independent’ confirmation of – illegal surveillance of members of Trump’s campaign team.

