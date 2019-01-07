Trump Doubles Down: Coverage By 'Crazed Lunatic' MSM 'Has Never Been Worse'

President Trump criticized the mainstream corporate media’s ongoing negative coverage of his presidency amid the partial government shutdown, saying some pundits have become “crazed lunatics” who have abandoned honest reporting.

“With all of the success that our Country is having, including the just released jobs numbers which are off the charts, the Fake News & totally dishonest Media concerning me and my presidency has never been worse. Many have become crazed lunatics who have given up on the TRUTH!” he tweeted Monday.

“The Fake News will knowingly lie and demean in order make the tremendous success of the Trump Administration, and me, look as bad as possible. They use non-existent sources & write stories that are total fiction. Our Country is doing so well, yet this is a sad day in America!”

This comes after the White House announced that the Army Corps of Engineers is being tasked with building the border wall should President Trump declare a National Emergency.

Additionally, Trump has also announced he’ll deliver an address to the nation over the border crisis Tuesday at 8 CDT, which Infowars will air live.