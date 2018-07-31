Trump Doubles Down: Govt Shutdown 'Small Price To Pay' To Fix Immigration Law

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Pool via Bloomberg.

President Trump doubled down on his consideration of shutting down the federal government to force Congress to address the country’s weak immigration and border laws.

“I don’t care what the political ramifications are, our immigration laws and border security have been a complete and total disaster for decades, and there is no way that the Democrats will allow it to be fixed without a Government Shutdown,” Trump tweeted Tuesday.

“Border Security is National Security, and National Security is the long-term viability of our Country. A Government Shutdown is a very small price to pay for a safe and Prosperous America!”

Trump first floated the notion on Sunday of shutting down the government as a way to compel Democrats to vote for better border security and merit-based immigration policies.

“I would be willing to “shut down” government if the Democrats do not give us the votes for Border Security, which includes the Wall! Must get rid of Lottery, Catch & Release etc. and finally go to system of Immigration based on MERIT! We need great people coming into our Country!”

On Monday, the president elaborated on what kind of actions he’d like to see on immigration, including building the wall along America’s southern border.


Related Articles

Trump Blasts "Globalist" Koch Brothers

Trump Blasts “Globalist” Koch Brothers

Government
Comments
Dems Push to Blacklist Businesses Working on Trump’s Border Wall

Dems Push to Blacklist Businesses Working on Trump’s Border Wall

Government
Comments

Trump Praises Italian PM’s Strong Stance on Illegal Migration

Government
Comments

Rand Paul Backs Kavanaugh

Government
Comments

Stingray Devices Face Public Oversight

Government
Comments

Comments