Trump Doubles Down: Network Licenses 'Must Be Challenged'

Following two tweets about fake news on Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump returned to that subject eleven hours later, tweeting: “Network news has become so partisan, distorted and fake that licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate, revoked. Not fair to public!”

Earlier in the day, Trump responded angrily to an NBC News exclusive report saying that he asked his military leaders for a big increase in the number of U.S. nuclear weapons during a July meeting at the Pentagon.

In two Wednesday morning tweets, Trump said:

“Fake @NBCNews made up a story that I wanted a ‘tenfold’ increase in our U.S. nuclear arsenal. Pure fiction, made up to demean. NBC = CNN!”

And then: “With all of the Fake News coming out of NBC and the Networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their License? Bad for country!”

Trump also addressed the subject in a Wednesday evening interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity, who interviewed the president in Pennsylvania, just before Trump’s speech on tax cuts.

