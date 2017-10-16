Trump Doubles Down on Tough Immigration Proposals

President Trump on Monday praised his administration’s work on immigration enforcement and border security, saying he’s “going to take it five steps further.”

Speaking to a full cabinet meeting, Trump said his government has led a “bottom up effort” on immigration, singling out Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who he said is “doing a wonderful job” on the issue.

Under Trump’s guidance, federal immigration enforcement has been aggressively stepped up through increased raids and deportations of previously identified undocumented immigrants.

Earlier this month, the White House released a set of border security demands it said would need to be met as part of a legislative deal to shield from deportation recipients of the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. DACA, which was initiated under President Obama, is being wound down under Trump, which could lead to the deportation of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants who entered the United States as children.

