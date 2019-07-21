Trump Doubles Down, Says Far-Left Congresswomen 'Should Apologize to America'

President Trump on Sunday doubled down on his attacks against a group of minority congresswomen, saying that they should “apologize” to the United States for the things they have said.

“I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country,” Trump said in an early morning tweet. “They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!”

I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country. They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2019

The comments from Trump come a week after he sparked an uproar by telling the four freshman House Democrats — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) — to “go back” to the “crime infested places” they came from before speaking out about U.S. policies. Omar is the only one of the four born outside the U.S.

The remarks, as well as a “send her back” chant targeting Omar at a Trump rally in North Carolina, sparked widespread outrage from Democratic — and a few Republican — lawmakers. The House on Tuesday voted to condemn Trump’s tweets as racist.

Read more

President Trump is taking back the ground seized in the name of political correctness, and demanding elected officials stand for the citizens they are meant to represent.