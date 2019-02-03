Trump Doubles Down: 'We've Got To Get Out Of These Endless Wars'

Image Credits: US Army.

President Donald Trump detailed his position Sunday on withdrawing troops United States from Afghanistan and Syria.

“We’ve been there for 19 years, almost, we are fighting very well. We’re fighting harder than ever before. I think they’re tired and, I think everybody’s tired,” Trump said. “We got to get out of these endless wars and bring our folks back home.”

The president discussed the issue with CBS anchor Margeret Brennan in an interview on Sunday.

Trump added that if pockets of terrorists emerged in Afghanistan and Syria, he would have no problem sending the military back to destroy them.

“We’ll come back if we have to. We have very fast airplanes, we have very good cargo planes. We can come back very quickly,” he said.

Trump argued against keeping armies on the ground in Afghanistan to fight terrorists.

Read more

Alex Jones reveals the globalists’ master plan and the ultimate long, con-game they play on humanity. The question is, are humans across planet Earth going to stand up and fight back against it?


Related Articles

Party of no: Once opposed, Democrats now back wars just to thwart Trump

Party of no: Once opposed, Democrats now back wars just to thwart Trump

U.S. News
Comments
Northam looks for space to ‘moonwalk’ after he admits Michael Jackson blackface costume

Northam looks for space to ‘moonwalk’ after he admits Michael Jackson blackface costume

U.S. News
Comments

Northam Tweets Video Apology For “Racist And Offensive” Photo Amid Growing Calls To Resign

U.S. News
comments

Trump Revisits Possibility of Declaring Emergency at Border: ‘The Wall Will Be Built One Way or Another’

U.S. News
comments

PELOSI SOUR: Speaker slams strong jobs report, says ‘GOP attitude damages our economy’

U.S. News
comments

Comments