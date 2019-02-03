Trump Doubles Down: 'We've Got To Get Out Of These Endless Wars'

President Donald Trump detailed his position Sunday on withdrawing troops United States from Afghanistan and Syria.

“We’ve been there for 19 years, almost, we are fighting very well. We’re fighting harder than ever before. I think they’re tired and, I think everybody’s tired,” Trump said. “We got to get out of these endless wars and bring our folks back home.”

The president discussed the issue with CBS anchor Margeret Brennan in an interview on Sunday.

Trump added that if pockets of terrorists emerged in Afghanistan and Syria, he would have no problem sending the military back to destroy them.

“We’ll come back if we have to. We have very fast airplanes, we have very good cargo planes. We can come back very quickly,” he said.

Trump argued against keeping armies on the ground in Afghanistan to fight terrorists.

