Trump Doubts Lawmakers Can Reach Acceptable Border Security Deal

Image Credits: Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images.

President Donald Trump expressed skepticism on Sunday that U.S. lawmakers seeking to avoid another government shutdown could reach a deal on border security that he would accept, as he renewed his vow to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico.


In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said chances were low that Congress could craft an agreement and avoid another closure of part of the U.S. government in three weeks’ time, when funding will expire.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) following an announced end to the partial government shutdown at the U.S. Capitol (Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

“I personally think it’s less than 50-50, but you have a lot of very good people on that board,” the president said, referring to the committee of lawmakers appointed to work out a compromise on border security funding.

