Trump Doubts Lawmakers Can Reach Acceptable Border Security Deal

President Donald Trump expressed skepticism on Sunday that U.S. lawmakers seeking to avoid another government shutdown could reach a deal on border security that he would accept, as he renewed his vow to build a wall on the southern border with Mexico.



Roger Stone joins Alex Jones to issue an emergency message to President Trump as his lines of communication are cut off and the mainstream media ignores his actual statements regarding his indictment.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said chances were low that Congress could craft an agreement and avoid another closure of part of the U.S. government in three weeks’ time, when funding will expire.

“I personally think it’s less than 50-50, but you have a lot of very good people on that board,” the president said, referring to the committee of lawmakers appointed to work out a compromise on border security funding.

Read more



The time has come for patriots to hold Trump’s feet to the fire. Alex explains that by forcing Trump to do his job, America still has a chance to be saved from the globalist agenda.