Trump Dramatically Increases Seizures of Chinese Contraband at U.S. Border

President Trump has dramatically hardened the border and beefed up customs enforcement in recent weeks, leading to a huge spike in Chinese contraband seizures of fentanyl and gun parts.

Just today, Mexico, who has been working with the Trump on border security, announced it had seized a 25-ton fentanyl shipment from China at the port city of Lázaro Cárdenasas, as the result of a joint task operation by Mexico’s customs enforcement and navy.

The massive seizure comes just a day after Trump ordered major carriers like FedEx, UPS, Amazon and the U.S. Postal Service to “search for and refuse” fentanyl deliveries from China after the communist regime failed to uphold its commitment to stem the flow of fentanyl into America.

“I am ordering all carriers, including Fed Ex, Amazon, UPS and the Post Office, to SEARCH FOR & REFUSE, all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!). Fentanyl kills 100,000 Americans a year. President Xi said this would stop – it didn’t,” Trump tweeted Friday.

….better off without them. The vast amounts of money made and stolen by China from the United States, year after year, for decades, will and must STOP. Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China, including bringing..

….all deliveries of Fentanyl from China (or anywhere else!). Fentanyl kills 100,000 Americans a year. President Xi said this would stop – it didn't. Our Economy, because of our gains in the last 2 1/2 years, is MUCH larger than that of China. We will keep it that way!

Additionally, the U.S. seized 52,000 gun parts that arrived illegally from China on Thursday, which had a combined value of $378,000.

“This seizure is an exceptional example of CBP officers and import specialists vigilance, commitment and keen focus in enforcing complex arms embargo regulations,” Carlos C. Martel, the CBP’s director of field operations in Los Angeles, said.

“The Chinese arms embargo is just one of the hundreds of regulations CBP enforces, ensuring the safety and security of our country.”

These two large seizures showcase Trump’s renewed efforts to protect the border, enforce the law, and ensure China doesn’t continue poisoning America and undermining its safety.

