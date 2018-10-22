Live Now! Trump Draws Record Crowd At Texas Rally For Senator Cruz

Infowars’ Banned Live Midterm Election coverage features breaking news and updates every weeknight until the midterm election on Nov. 6th.

Tonight, Infowars’ live coverage focuses on Trump’s rally with Texas Senator Ted Cruz, the illegal migrant caravan marching toward America’s southern border and much more.

Also, watch Infowars’ coverage outside the Houston, Texas rally:

