Trump Dreams of Running Against 'Garbage Heap' Joe Biden

President Trump ripped Joe Biden in newly aired interview comments, saying running against the ex-vice president in 2020 would be a “dream” and claiming former President Barack Obama “took him out of the garbage heap” in 2008.

“Well, I dream, I dream about Biden. That’s a dream,” Trump said in an interview with CBS News, when asked about a Biden bid. “Look, Joe Biden ran three times. He never got more than one percent and President Obama took him out of the garbage heap, and everybody was shocked that he did. I’d love to have it be Biden.”

Obama picked the veteran senator as his running mate in 2008. After serving two terms as VP, Biden was widely floated as a possible Democratic 2016 presidential candidate before he eventually ruled it out.

Read more