Trump: Drug Companies to Announce "Massive" Price Cuts Soon

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he expects major drug companies to slash prices on their products in two weeks, but did not provide details on which companies would do so or the means by which they would provide such reductions.

“You’re going to have some big news. I think we’re going to have some of the big drug companies in two weeks said they’re going to announce, because of what we did, they’re going to announce voluntary massive drops in prices,” Trump said at a signing ceremony for a new law making it easier for seriously ill people to try experimental treatments.

A Health and Human Services Department (HHS) spokeswoman said the agency had nothing else to share on Trump’s comments because it didn’t want to get ahead of any announcements.

