Trump Dubs Bannon 'Sloppy Steve'

In a late-night tweet Thursday, President Donald Trump fumed about “Fire and Fury,” the new book by Michael Wolff that portrays “the alarming chaos” in the Trump White House.

“I authorized Zero access to White House (actually turned him down many times) for author of phony book!” Trump wrote. “I never spoke to him for book. Full of lies, misrepresentations and sources that don’t exist. Look at this guy’s past and watch what happens to him and Sloppy Steve!”

Even CNN, no fan of President Trump, cautioned viewers that “errors have been identified” in Wolff’s book, although some of his reporting has been corroborated.

Dave Briggs, the host of CNN’s Early Start, told viewers Friday morning:

“Now a few cautions to offer about the book. Michael Wolff has a history of writing splashy stuff. His journalistic sources and methods have come under some scrutiny. Wolff paints quite a few scenes without any direct quotes at all and his sourcing at times is vague but much of what is in the book cross-checks with earlier reports from credible media outlets.”

