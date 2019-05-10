Trump Dubs Biden “Creepy Joe”

President Donald Trump says he’s ready to take on “Creepy Joe” in the upcoming 2020 election.

With a full lineup of Democrat candidates ready to battle it out for the chance to face Trump, the president has narrowed his opponents down from two to one, saying it looks like former Vice President Joe Biden will be the frontrunner.

And in his trademark fashion, Trump has managed to reduce his opponent to a nickname which evokes the worst parts of him, especially as Biden’s grope chickens come home to roost.

Looks to me like it’s going to be SleepyCreepy Joe over Crazy Bernie. Everyone else is fading fast! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 10, 2019

The “Creepy Joe” nickname has steadily been gaining notoriety and has haunted Biden after many began noticing a pattern of the elder statesman invading the personal space of women and children, with one Nevada assemblywoman recently accusing him of kissing and sniffing her hair.

Now that Trump is using the nickname, will we soon see the president tweet videos of Biden’s alleged gropings? Stay tuned.