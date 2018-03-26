Trump: 'Economy is looking really good'

President Trump on Monday touted the economy, saying the underlying strength of companies “has never been better.”

The economy is looking really good. It has been many years that we have seen these kind of numbers. The underlying strength of companies has perhaps never been better. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2018

