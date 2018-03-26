Trump: 'Economy is looking really good'

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

President Trump on Monday touted the economy, saying the underlying strength of companies “has never been better.”

“The economy is looking really good. It has been many years that we have seen these kind of numbers,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

“The underlying strength of companies has perhaps never been better.”

Read more


Related Articles

China Willing to Hold Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Differences

China Willing to Hold Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Differences

Economy
Comments
Schiff: Americans Are Broke

Schiff: Americans Are Broke

Economy
Comments

Dutch Court: Bitcoin A Legitimate Transferable Value

Economy
Comments

Forget Trade War – CURRENCY War Coming Against PetroDollar

Economy
Comments

Thousands of New Jobs Created in Wake of Facebook Scandal

Economy
Comments

Comments