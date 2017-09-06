Trump Effect: EPA staff to hit 30-year low

The Environmental Protection Agency’s workforce numbers are expected to drop to levels unseen since President Ronald Reagan was in office through an employee buyout program that kicks in this month, according to an agency official.

EPA unveiled its program to begin buying out employees in June to meet President Trump’s goal of reining in the agency’s budget. With combined buyouts and retirements, the EPA will go from an employee ceiling of 15,000 employees to 14,428.

That is below the 14,440 employees at the agency seen in fiscal year 1988 when President Reagan was still in office, the official noted.

