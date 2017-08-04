TRUMP EFFECT: Jobs Numbers Smash Expectations For July

The U.S. economy added 209,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate was 4.3 percent, according to a government report Friday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected the report to show growth of 183,000 with the jobless rate ticking down to 4.3 percent, the lowest since March 2001. A more encompassing rate that includes discouraged workers and the underemployed was unchanged at 8.6 percent.

The number of employed Americans also hit a fresh new high at 153.5 million. The employment-to-population ratio also moved up to 60.2 percent, its highest level since February 2009.

Stock market futures liked the news, rising to indicate a positive open, while government bond yields also moved considerably higher.

