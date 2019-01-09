Trump: Emergency Declaration Coming IF No Deal

Once again, Infowars is tomorrow’s news today: President Trump said he will declare a national emergency to build a border wall if the Democrat-controlled House can’t come to terms with him on the wall.

According to The Hill:

President Trump on Wednesday said he may declare a national emergency to circumvent Congress and build a border wall if spending talks fail, raising the stakes for negotiations set to resume later in the day.

“I think we might work a deal, and if we don’t we might go that route,” Trump told reporters during a bill signing in the Oval Office.

The president said he has the “absolute right” to declare an emergency, even though some legal scholars and Democratic lawmakers say he does not.

Days before, sources who spoke to Infowars indicated that this was the direction the president was heading.

Earlier today, we reported that Trump had reasserted his right to declare a national emergency in case talks with congressional Democrats fail.

Tune into the Alex Jones Show for more details:





Mirrored copy of above video: