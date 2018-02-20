Trump Endorses Mitt Romney, Who Called Him A Fraud

President Trump cast his support for Mitt Romney’s run to fill Orrin Hatch’s soon-to-be vacated Senate seat in a Monday night tweet.

“He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement!” tweeted Trump (or whoever had his phone) on Monday evening.

.@MittRomney has announced he is running for the Senate from the wonderful State of Utah. He will make a great Senator and worthy successor to @OrrinHatch, and has my full support and endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2018

Romney replied:

Thank you Mr. President for the support. I hope that over the course of the campaign I also earn the support and endorsement of the people of Utah. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) February 20, 2018

Romney and Trump have a hate-hate relationship, notably trading barbs during the 2016 election, with Romney calling Trump a “phony” and a “fraud” to a crowed of nearly 700 at the University of Utah, and Trump calling Romney a disloyal “choke artist” and “failed candidate” who was eager for Trump’s endorsement during his unsuccessful 2012 Presidential bid.

“You can see how loyal he is,” Trump said. “He was begging for my endorsement. I could’ve said, ‘Mitt, drop to your knees,’ and he would’ve dropped to his knees. He was begging. True. True. He was begging me.” –WaPo

After Trump won the election, he trolled Romney with the possibility of the Utah politician becoming Secretary of State – only to give the job to Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson.

More recently, Romney criticized Trump for his comments regarding the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, VA, as well as the President’s endorsement of Alabama Senate candidate Roy More. Romney also spoke out against Trump’s alleged comment referring to Haiti and other African nations as “shithole countries.”

Romney’s connection to the original Trump-Russia dossier

Before Hillary Clinton and the DNC paid Fusion GPS to assemble the infamous Trump-Russia dossier, Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Singer – who donated $1 million to Romney’s Restore Our Future Super PAC, and manages a portion of Romney’s more than $200 million fortune – initially hired Fusion GPS for anti-Trump opposition research through his news organization, the Washington Free Beacon.

Of note, Singer’s Free Beacon was originally part of a 504(c)(4) tax-exempt organization called the Center for American Freedom – whose original board of directors included never-Trump neocon Bill Kristol. Kristol’s father, Irving, is known as the “godfather of neoconservatism,” and was a self-described “member in good standing of the Young People’s Socialist League,” which was, according to the Senior Kristol, “commonly; and correctly, designated as Trotskyist” (Excerpt from Memoires of a Trotskyist by Irving Kristol). For what it’s worth, Bernie Sanders was also a member of the YPSL.

From a November, 2017 interview with Deseret News, Kristol said the following of Trump and Romney:

Deseret News: As a conservative critical of President Trump, what would you say is the right way to fight or engage him?

Bill Kristol: Recruit candidates and back them effectively and make the case for policies more along the Bush/McCain/Romney track.

As one can see, Romney deeply ingrained in the incestuous circle of neocon never-Trumpers who fought tooth and nail against his nomination, and have resisted Trump ever since he won.

We’re sure Trump’s endorsement of Romney is part of a multi-dimensional board game of some sort.