Trump Ends Illegal Alien 'Catch and Release' Policy

President Donald Trump has issued an executive order ending the “Catch and Release” policy that caused apprehended illegal aliens to be released into the U.S. pending a court hearing, which many never show up for.

In a statement announcing the order Friday afternoon, Trump urged congressional Democrats to put the safety of American citizens above their party’s anti-border security agenda:

“Today, President Donald J. Trump signed a Presidential Memorandum to take important steps to end “catch and release,” the dangerous practice whereby aliens who have violated our Nation’s immigration laws are released into the United States shortly after their apprehension. The safety and security of the American people is the President’s highest priority, and he will keep his promise to protect our country and to ensure that our laws are respected. “At the same time, the President continues to call on congressional Democrats to cease their staunch opposition to border security and to stop blocking measures that are vital to the safety and security of the United States.”

