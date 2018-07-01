Trump: EU 'Possibly As Bad' As China on Trade

President Trump on Sunday refused to back down on his administration’s tariffs against U.S. allies, arguing that the European Union is “as bad as China” in its trade policies.

Trump appeared on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” where host Maria Bartiromo asked if he’d considered teaming up with U.S. allies to combat China’s trade policies.

“The European Union is possibly as bad as China, just smaller. It’s terrible what they do to us,” Trump said.

“I love those countries, Germany, and all of the countries. Scotland. … But they treat us very badly. They treat us very unfairly,” he added, noting that his parents were born in Europe.

Read more