Trump eyes FISA vote, asking if it was used to ‘so badly’ surveil campaign

President Trump early Thursday ripped the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) ahead of the House vote to reauthorize a key provision of the law, saying it could have been used to spy on his campaign.

“‘House votes on controversial FISA ACT today.’ This is the act that may have been used, with the help of the discredited and phony Dossier, to so badly surveil and abuse the Trump Campaign by the previous administration and others?” the president tweeted.

The president’s tweet comes as the House on Thursday is set to vote on a controversial renewal of what’s known as Section 702 of FISA. It is also expected to vote on a bipartisan amendment imposing restrictions designed to protect Americans who are swept up in government spying on foreigners overseas.

