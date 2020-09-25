Trump Faces "Biblical" Challenge "Against Demonic Forces of New World Order," Archbishop Warns

President Donald Trump is currently embroiled in a “biblical” battle against the “demonic forces” of the New World Order, an archbishop has warned.

In a letter intended to be read at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on Wednesday, Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganó noted in this upcoming election, Trump is fighting not only a political battle, but also a spiritual battle between good and evil.

“The presidential elections in November represent an epochal challenge, a biblical challenge, the outcome of which will be decisive not only for the United States of America but for the whole world,” the archbishop noted in his letter, published at LifeSiteNews.com.

After declaring Trump “the greatest defender of the supreme values of Christian civilization,” Archibisop Viganó said he’s entrusting God to protect the president as he prepares to fight an “extraordinary battle.”

“He is preparing to fight against the demonic forces of the Deep State and against the New World Order,” Viganó’s letter states.

“I am at your side with fervent prayer, together with millions of Catholics and with all people of good will throughout the world.”

The archbishop had previously referred to the upcoming election as a battle between “the children of light and the children of darkness,” the Washington Times notes.

