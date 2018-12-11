Trump Faces Off With Schumer, Pelosi Over Border Wall

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

President Trump hosted a sit-down meeting with Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to discuss how to implement border security without resorting to a government shutdown – and the exchanges were epic.

“We will build the wall which I think will be the easiest of all – what do you think Chuck, maybe not?” Trump asked Schumer in the Oval Office.

“It’s called funding the government, Mr. President,” Schumer replied as Trump chuckled.

“We’re gonna see, but I will tell you the wall will get built, we’ll see what happens. It is not an easy situation because the Democrats have a different view I think, than I can say, the Republicans. We have great Republican support, we don’t have Democrat support. But we’re going to talk about that now,” Trump added.


