Trump: "Fake Media Doesn't Want To Follow" Uranium/Clintons Story

President Trump took to Twitter this morning and made his first public comments about the renewed publicity surrounding the Obama-era uranium deal with Russia.

“Uranium deal to Russia, with Clinton help and Obama Administration knowledge, is the biggest story that Fake Media doesn’t want to follow!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s comments come in the wake of reports that the FBI has gathered intelligence concerning bribery, kickbacks, extortion and money laundering dating from the months immediately prior to the Obama administration’s approval of a deal that saw Russia gain control over a significant amount of American uranium supplies.

The Senate Judiciary Committee has begun a probe into the matter, and has attempted to gain access to an FBI informant who helped agents uncover the racketeering scheme.

The evidence made public so far indicates that Russian nuclear industry officials were involved with financial transferences to the Clinton Foundation.

Trump also tweeted regarding the origins of an dossier about his alleged connections to Russia, which is resoundingly thought to be a fabrication put together by Christopher Steele, a former MI6 officer.

The President questioned who financed the dossier, suggesting that the Democratic Party and the FBI, as well as Russia could be behind it.

Workers of firm involved with the discredited and Fake Dossier take the 5th. Who paid for it, Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

Trump’s comments come after Fox News reported Wednesday that officials from the political researched firm behind the dossier, took the Fifth Amendment when called to testify before the House Intelligence Committee.

An attorney for the firm claimed that Fusion GPS co-founders Peter Frisch and Thomas Catan’s First Amendment rights are being violated by the subpoenas.

“We cannot in good conscience do anything but advise our clients to stand on their constitutional privileges, the attorney work product doctrine and contractual obligations,” counsel, Josh Levy, wrote.