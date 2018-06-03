Trump: 'Fake News CNN Is Dead'

President Donald Trump took aim at his least favorite television news network in a Saturday afternoon tweet while praising Fox News.

Trump was reacting to a tweet noting a significant decline in ratings for CNN and the primacy of Fox News in cable news ratings.

The data was released Wednesday and comes from the Nielsen Media Research Center, which shows Fox News reaching 2.38 million primetime viewers in May while competitors MSNBC and CNN trailed far behind.

CNN reached just 835,000 viewers by comparison. CNN and MSNBC also experienced drops in their number of total day viewers compared to previous months.


