Trump: Fake News Is 'America's Biggest Enemy'

Following the breakthrough that took place with North Korea, President Trump believes the Fake News mainstream media is currently the biggest enemy of the United States.

So funny to watch the Fake News, especially NBC and CNN. They are fighting hard to downplay the deal with North Korea. 500 days ago they would have “begged” for this deal-looked like war would break out. Our Country’s biggest enemy is the Fake News so easily promulgated by fools! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2018

The leftist media’s Trump Derangement Syndrome has been in overdrive ever since the president’s historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Monday, in which they jointly signed a resolution to denuclearize the peninsula.

Trump recognized the media’s stark hypocrisy in their coverage of the Singapore Summit after they criticized him for meeting with Kim, when only weeks ago they were going berserk over the prospect of a nuclear showdown between the U.S. and North Korea.

“A year ago the pundits & talking heads, people that couldn’t do the job before, were begging for conciliation and peace – ‘please meet, don’t go to war.’ Now that we meet and have a great relationship with Kim Jong Un, the same haters shout out, ‘you shouldn’t meet, do not meet!'” he tweeted Tuesday.