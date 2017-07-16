Trump: '#Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY'

President Trump early Sunday blasted the news media for using unidentified sources and “highly slanted and even fraudulent reporting.”

“With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, #Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country!” he tweeted.

Trump in an earlier tweet asked why his son, Donald Trump Jr., is being “scorned by the Fake News Media.”

“HillaryClinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?” Trump tweeted Sunday.

