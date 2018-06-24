Trump: 'Fake News Media' Bias on NKorea Summit 'Almost Treasonous'

Image Credits: screenshot/YouTube.

President Donald Trump ripped the “fake news media” as “almost treasonous” in its reportage of his denuclearization agreements with North Korea, saying he is seen as a “world hero in Japan,” as the U.K.’s Independent reported.

“It’s a shame that the fake news covers it the way they do,” President Trump told the father of White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Mike Huckabee in an exclusive TBN interview this weekend. “It’s honestly, really, almost treasonous you wanna know the truth.”

President Trump rejected the oft-repeated mainstream media refrain he received nothing in the deal and merely “met” with dictator Kim Jong Un.

Read more


Atrocity Porn And Hitler Memes Target Trump For Regime Change

Trump tweets images of Obama-era family migrant holding centers

