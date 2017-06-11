Trump: Fake news media doesn't cover 'great economic news'

President Trump on Sunday went after the “#FakeNews” media, claiming the “great economic news” has not been covered since he was elected.
The president then touted the number of jobs added since his election and the unemployment rate.
“The #FakeNews MSM doesn’t report the great economic news since Election Day. #DOW up 16%. #NASDAQ up 19.5%,” Trump tweeted.
“Drilling & energy sector … way up. Regulations way down. 600,000+ new jobs added. Unemployment down to 4.3%. Business and economic enthusiasm way up- record levels!”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2017
