Director Rob Reiner slammed Harvey Weinstein at the Hamptons International Film Festival on Sunday, but assured his audience that President Donald Trump is far worse.

‘Harvey Weinstein did a bad thing. He did a really bad thing,’ said Reiner, during an interview with BuzzFeed film critic Alison Willmore.

During the interview, he said that the president is ‘also an abuser’, referring to the tape of the then-candidate bragging about groping and having sex with women that emerged last year.

