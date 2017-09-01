Trump favorite David Clarke resigns as sheriff

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

The tough-talking sheriff of Milwaukee County, David Clarke, resigned without explanation Thursday, capping a tumultuous year for the divisive, provocative lawman whose unabashed support for President Donald Trump and in-your-face personality earned him a national following among some conservatives.

Clarke submitted his resignation in a one-sentence letter to the county clerk that gave no reason for his departure more than a year before his term is up. In a brief statement a couple of hours later, Clarke also didn’t explain.

“I have chosen to retire to pursue other opportunities,” the statement said. “I will have news about my next steps in the very near future.”

Hannity: 'What we're seeing now is beyond media malpractice'

Sheriff David Clarke Expected to Join Trump Administration: Report

