Trump: FBI, DOJ 'Had a Program' to Prevent My Presidency

President Donald Trump on Sunday alleged that the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice may have conspired to prevent him from becoming president.

Quoting “Fox & Friends,” Trump tweeted: “Seems like the Department of Justice (and FBI) had a program to keep Donald Trump from becoming President”. @DarrellIssa @foxandfriends If this had happened to the other side, everybody involved would be in jail. This is a Media coverup of the biggest story of our time.”

“Seems like the Department of Justice (and FBI) had a program to keep Donald Trump from becoming President”. @DarrellIssa @foxandfriends If this had happened to the other side, everybody involved would be in jail. This is a Media coverup of the biggest story of our time. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2018

He also quoted Fox TV host Judge Jeanine Pirro:

.@JudgeJeanine “Bob Mueller, isn’t your whole investigation premised on a Fake Dossier, paid for by Hillary, created by a man who hates Donald Trump, & used to con a FISA Court Judge. Bob, I really think it’s time for you to give up your phony investigation.” No Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2018

On Saturday, Trump accused his own attorney general of being “scared stiff and missing in action” as the president continued to question whether officials in his administration have acted appropriately in probing the Trump campaign’s Russian connections.

Read more