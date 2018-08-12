Trump: FBI, DOJ 'Had a Program' to Prevent My Presidency

Image Credits: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

President Donald Trump on Sunday alleged that the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice may have conspired to prevent him from becoming president.

Quoting “Fox & Friends,” Trump tweeted: “Seems like the Department of Justice (and FBI) had a program to keep Donald Trump from becoming President”. @DarrellIssa @foxandfriends If this had happened to the other side, everybody involved would be in jail. This is a Media coverup of the biggest story of our time.”

He also quoted Fox TV host Judge Jeanine Pirro:

On Saturday, Trump accused his own attorney general of being “scared stiff and missing in action” as the president continued to question whether officials in his administration have acted appropriately in probing the Trump campaign’s Russian connections.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

For the first time, domestic violence will be a crime under military law

For the first time, domestic violence will be a crime under military law

Government
Comments
Dem Congressman Wants Republican Counterpart to Jump off a Bridge

Dem Congressman Wants Republican Counterpart to Jump off a Bridge

Government
Comments

Kavanaugh Confirmation Sooner Than Thought

Government
comments

Space Force’s Rocky Start

Government
comments

Elizabeth Warren Shares Blame For Suspect’s Alleged Bounty On ICE Agents, Challenger Says

Government
comments

Comments