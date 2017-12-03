Trump: FBI's Reputation 'Worst In History' After Comey, Strzok

President Donald Trump disparaged the FBI after reports uncovered investigator Peter Strzok’s bias against the president and for Hillary Clinton.

“After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History!” he wrote on Twitter. “But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness.”

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Trump made his comments after Fox News reported that the Justice Department was reviewing the role that former deputy director for counterintelligence Peter Strzok played in the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Report: “ANTI-TRUMP FBI AGENT LED CLINTON EMAIL PROBE” Now it all starts to make sense! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Read more