Trump Fearless: "We're At War," Mocks 'Pencil Neck' Schiff, 'Dumb' Biden

Remarking on the impeachment proceedings against him, a gleefully defiant President Trump said “we’re at war” and mocked the mainstream media, Joe Biden and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.

President Trump was speaking at a closed-door fundraiser in New York City where he said Biden is “dumb as a rock” and that some mainstream reporters are “some of the worst people you will ever meet.”

“We’re at war,” he said. “These people are sick, they’re sick and nobody’s called it out like I do, I don’t understand, people are afraid to call it out, they are afraid to say that the press is crooked, we have a crooked press, we have a dishonest media.”

He mocked Schiff, who’s spearheading the impeachment, as a “pencil neck.”

“He’s got a neck, it’s about this big,” the president said, making a small circle with his hand. “He’s got shirts that are too big because you can’t buy shirts that are that small.”

Trump also blasted Biden.

“And then you have sleepy Joe Biden who is dumb as a rock, this guy was dumb on his best day, and he’s not having his best day right now,” he said. “…His kid, who’s got a lot of problems, he got thrown out of the Navy. I mean look I’m not going to — it’s a problem, that’s a problem, so we won’t get into why and all that.”

“But he got thrown out of the Navy, and now this kid goes into Ukraine, walks away with millions of dollars, and he becomes a consultant for $50,000 a month. And he doesn’t know anything compared to anybody in this room. He’s a stiff, he knows nothing.”

And the president suggested the ‘whistleblower’ was “almost a spy.”

“Basically that person never saw the report, never saw the call. Never saw the call,” Trump stated. “Heard something, and decided that he or she or whoever the hell it is — sort of like almost a spy.”

“I want to know who’s the person that gave the whistle-blower the information because that’s close to a spy. You know what we used to do in the old days when we were smart? Right? With spies and treason, right? We used to handle them a little differently than we do now.”



