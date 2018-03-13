Trump Fires "Establishment" Tillerson, Replaces Him With Pompeo

President Trump has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a man he once described as “totally establishment,” and replaced him with CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!” tweeted Trump this morning.

The change will energize Trump’s base as it reflects another move away from establishment figures being in control of the administration.

Back in August, it was revealed that Trump had not only called economic adviser Gary Cohn a “globalist” to his face, but that he thought Tillerson was “totally establishment in his thinking.”

Trump has repeatedly clashed with Tillerson, who likely learned of his fate on Friday, causing him to cut short a trip to Africa and return to Washington yesterday.

According to the Washington Post, Trump sees the change as important ahead of crucial talks with North Korea as well as trade negotiations.

Gina Hapsel, the deputy director at the CIA, will replace Pompeo, becoming the first woman to run the spy agency. Trump called the move a a “historic milestone”.

“I am grateful to President Trump for the opportunity, and humbled by his confidence in me, to be nominated to be the next Director of the Central Intelligence Agency,” said Hapsel.

Known misogynist and woman hater Donald Trump appoints a woman to head up the CIA for the first time in history. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 13, 2018

