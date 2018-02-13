Trump fires first salvo on drug prices

Image Credits: Jeff Swensen / Getty.

President Trump is beginning to move on high drug prices, unveiling a series of modest proposals in his budget request released Monday.

It’s the first time Trump has issued major proposals to lower drug prices since coming to the White House, despite criticizing pharmaceutical companies last year and accusing them of “getting away with murder.”

Advocates for lowering drug costs greeted the proposals on Monday as a step in the right direction, but said they are not nearly enough.

David Mitchell, founder of the advocacy group Patients for Affordable Drugs, said the proposals are “tinkering around the edges” of the issue but do not get at the “root cause, which is the drug companies charge too much money.”

Read more


Related Articles

Hanford Nuclear Site Worker who Inhaled Plutonium: ‘I’m scared. This is criminal’

Hanford Nuclear Site Worker who Inhaled Plutonium: ‘I’m scared. This is criminal’

Health
Comments
Report: Journal Editors Knowingly Facilitated Fraudulent Research Articles to Influence Vaccination Policies

Report: Journal Editors Knowingly Facilitated Fraudulent Research Articles to Influence Vaccination Policies

Health
Comments

Report: Kenyan Women Sterilized, Latest Tragedy in Long History of “Tainted” Vaccines

Health
Comments

Trump to mother who appeared on Fox News: We’re fighting opioid epidemic hard

Health
Comments

Recognizing and Avoiding Common Household Toxins

Health
Comments

Comments