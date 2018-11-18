Trump Fires Off Blistering Tweets Over NYT Story Claiming He’s Questioned Pence’s Loyalty

President Donald Trump let the New York Times have an earful on Saturday morning, tweeting his response to an article that the outlet published on Friday asserting that Trump has questioned the loyalty of Vice President Mike Pence.

Calling the story “phony,” the president claimed that they “made up sources and refused to ask me, the only one that would know, for a quote.”

Trump continued in a second tweet, defending his working relationship with Pence and doubling down on his many previous attacks on the Times and other outlets. “Just more FAKE NEWS, the Enemy of the People!” he concluded.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Tijuana Mayor Denounces ‘Horde’ Of Caravan Migrants, Calls For Swift Deportation

Tijuana Mayor Denounces ‘Horde’ Of Caravan Migrants, Calls For Swift Deportation

U.S. News
Comments
Tucker Carlson Scolds CNN’s Stelter for Report on His Door After Mob Outside House: ‘I Hope You’re Ashamed’

Tucker Carlson Scolds CNN’s Stelter for Report on His Door After Mob Outside House: ‘I Hope You’re Ashamed’

U.S. News
Comments

Trump on Acosta Returning to White House: ‘If He Misbehaves, We’ll Throw Him Out’

U.S. News
comments

Trump Dismisses Climate Change Questions About Wildfires: ‘I Want Great Climate’

U.S. News
comments

Racist Note Left On Kansas Student’s Door… Was Written By Himself

U.S. News
comments

Comments